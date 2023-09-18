Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Mehndi Designs for Hands To Celebrate the Ganeshotsav

The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayak Chaturthi is almost around the corner, and devotees can't hold their excitement. The festival is observed to commemorate the birth of Lord Ganesha, and Ganesh Ji is revered as the God of new beginnings, wisdom, intelligence, and removal of obstacles.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Tuesday, 19 September 2023.

People celebrate Ganeshotsav with fervor and enthusiasm. Women dress up nicely, perform Ganesh puja, and decorate their hands and feet with Mehndi.

If you are looking for some amazing Mehndi designs for Ganesh Chaturthi 2023, this article will definitely help you.