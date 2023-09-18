ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Mehndi Designs for Hands To Celebrate the Ganeshotsav

We have curated a list of Ganesh Chaturthi Mehndi Designs 2023. Check it out.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Lifestyle
2 min read
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Mehndi Designs for Hands To Celebrate the Ganeshotsav
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayak Chaturthi is almost around the corner, and devotees can't hold their excitement. The festival is observed to commemorate the birth of Lord Ganesha, and Ganesh Ji is revered as the God of new beginnings, wisdom, intelligence, and removal of obstacles.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Tuesday, 19 September 2023.

People celebrate Ganeshotsav with fervor and enthusiasm. Women dress up nicely, perform Ganesh puja, and decorate their hands and feet with Mehndi.

If you are looking for some amazing Mehndi designs for Ganesh Chaturthi 2023, this article will definitely help you.

Also Read

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Date: When Will Ganeshotsav Start & Why Is It Celebrated?

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Date: When Will Ganeshotsav Start & Why Is It Celebrated?
ADVERTISEMENT

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Mehndi Designs for Ganeshotsav

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Mehndi Designs.

(Photo Courtesy: stylesatlife.com)

ADVERTISEMENT

Ganesh Chaturthi Mehndi Designs 2023.

(Photo Courtesy: seven.edu.vn)

ADVERTISEMENT

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Full Hand Mehndi Design.

(Photo: iStock)

ADVERTISEMENT

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Mehndi Design Full Hand.

(Photo: Pinterest)

ADVERTISEMENT

Ganesh Chaturthi Mehndi Designs 2023 for Hands.

(Photo Courtesy: stylishandtrendy.com)

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 6 DIY Ideas To Make Eco-friendly Ganpati Idols

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 6 DIY Ideas To Make Eco-friendly Ganpati Idols

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from lifestyle

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×