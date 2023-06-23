'Beloved Nemesis': New Biography of Vajpayee Dives Deep Into Rivalry With Nehru

"In many ways, Nehru was his most beloved nemesis, which is what the chapter on the Nehru years is called. As I mentioned, for a decade, before he became the MP from 1947 to 1957, he absolutely detested Nehru, especially after the partition. He thought Nehru was one of the people behind the partition," said Abhishek Chaudhary in an interview with The Quint about his biography of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee titled Vajpayee: The Ascent of the Hindu Right.

Here are some of the highlights of the interview where Chaudhary spoke about the Nehru-Vajpayee rivalry.

Q: Was the initial hatred reciprocated by Nehru?

A: Nehru was happy to reciprocate. He absolutely detested the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh).