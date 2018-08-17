Remembering Vajpayee: Different Shades of Former PM’s Personality

Hera Khan

Video Editor: Vishal Kumar

We are all acquainted with former prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s political prowess, but do we know other facets about him?

Take a look at these shades of Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary.

The Man Who Embraced Every Faith & Culture

File photo of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee while meeting a Haj committee delegation.
(Photo: PTI)
Vajpayee and the Indian Film Industry

Atal Bihari Vajpayee with actor Sri Devi and Aishwarya Rai.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Sridevi Sena‏ @ProudSridevians)
Vajpayee with Tamilian superstar Rajinikanth in 2004.
(Photo: PTI)

The Man Who Loved Company of Friends

Morarji Desai, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Chandrashekhar enjoying a laugh.
(Photo: Twitter/Mahesh Joshi MJ‏ @MaheshJoshi_MJ)

The Politician Who Was Tolerant of the Opposition

Two former prime minister’s in one frame, Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh.
(Photo courtesy: Twitter/Rachit Seth‏ @rachitseth)

The PM Who Doted on Dogs

Vajpayee playing with a puppy.
(Photo: Twitter/ જશુમતી‏ @JasumatiPatel)

(This story has been reposted from The Quint’s archives.)

