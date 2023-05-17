Before The Kapil Sharma Show, There Was Meera Syal's The Kumars at No. 42

Presumably inspired by this, comedian Kapil Sharma's eponymous show tries to mimic the setup of The Kumars, but the voice is essentially Indian.

The characters and the premise might be comparable and might come off as an adaptation of the original, but the show's sensibility is very Indian in nature. Just as The Kumars at No. 42 put Sanjeev Bhaskar and Meera Syal on the comedy map of the country, The Kapil Sharma Show did the same for Kapil.

To call The Kapil Sharma Show a faithful adaptation of the original (and far superior) British TV show The Kumars at No. 42 is entirely subjective. Some people can hate it and some people can find solace in it. It can act like an hour of disengaged media consumption that most of us are looking for these days.

But both these shows charted their own course, stemming out of the need for a fresh perspective in comedy, that is aided by the most Indian institution of them all – family.