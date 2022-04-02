Fallout With Sunil Grover to BMC Fiasco: A Look at Kapil Sharma's Controversies
Kapil Sharma turns a year older on 2 April.
It's Kapil Sharma's birthday on 2 April. The comedian and actor is a favourite child of controversies. From his fallout with Sunil Grover to the BMC fiasco and tweet to PM Narendra Modi, here's taking a look at some of the controversies Kapil was embroiled in:
Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover's Fallout
In 2017, Sunil Grover, who played the role of Dr Mashoor Gulati in The Kapil Sharma Show, quit the popular TV show following a fallout with the host. In March 2017, reports stated that there was an altercation between Kapil and Sunil. Kapil allegedly verbally abused and assaulted Sunil on a flight when they were returning from Australia, where they performed a stage show.
When the news spread, Kapil took to Twitter to apologise to Sunil.
Later, Sunil also released a statement on the issue. "Bha ji!! Yes, you hurt me deeply. Working with you has been a learning experience. Just one advice, start respecting human beings also apart from animals. All are not as successful as you are. All are not as talented as you are. But if they all are talented like you, who will value you. So have some gratitude towards their existence. And also, if somebody is correcting you, don't abuse that person. Refrain from using foul language in front of women who have nothing to do with the stardom you carry, they are by chance just travelling with you. Thanks for making me realise it was your show and you have the power to throw out anybody, anytime. You are the wittiest, and the best in your field. But don't act like a 'God'. Take good care of yourself. Wish you a lot more success and fame."
Kapil Sharma's BMC Fiasco & Tweet to PM Modi
Kapil Sharma had caused a social media storm with his 2016 tweet, wherein he had claimed that he was asked to pay a bribe of Rs 5 lakh by an employee of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) "for making his office."
"I am paying 15 cr income tax from last 5 year n still I have to pay 5 lacs bribe to BMC office to make my office," Sharma wrote in a tweet, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In another tweet, Sharma again tagged the PM and asked "yeh hain aapke achche din?" (These are your good days?). Hours after Sharma's angry outbursts, the then chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, tweeted a reply to the comedian asking him to provide all information. PM Modi had also responded to Sharma, promising action within 24 hours. Two years later, on national television, during an episode of his show, Kapil apologised to the PM for the tweet. He even addressed the incident in his Netflix stand-up special.
Kapil's Alleged Misbehaviour With Female Stars
Reports had stated that the comedian misbehaved with several female stars during a party after the International Marathi Film Festival Awards in 2015. Kapil had denied the news back then.
Later, he had also shared a cryptic tweet that read, "I fall, I rise, I make mistakes, I live, I learn, I've been hurt but I am alive.i am human, I am not perfect but I am thankful :)
Kapil Sharma on Vivek Agnihotri's Claims
Vivek Agnihotri had alleged that Kapil Sharma did not invite him and The Kashmir Files team to The Kapil Sharma Show as the movie didn't have "big commercial stars".
To which Kapil had reacted, "This is not true. I have replied because you asked me about it, but those who have already accepted it to be true, there is no use in giving them an explanation. Just a suggestion as an experienced social media user:- never believe in a one-sided story in today’s social media world. dhanyawaad.”
