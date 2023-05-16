'Represents Change': Meera Syal On Her BAFTA Lifetime Award Win

On Sunday, May 14, comedian Meera Syal received a BAFTA Fellowship in honour of her "outstanding achievement" in the TV industry. When Meera was presented with a lifetime achievement award, she placed a bind on the Bafta and said it "represents change."
She stated in her speech, "To all my fellow travellers, all the ones who've been made to feel because of their race, sex or class that their stories don't matter...They do because the untold stories are the ones that change us, and sometimes can change the world."
Meera added there needs to be more diversity "not just in front of the camera but in the writers' rooms, in makeup vans, and around tables where deals are done."
But she also thanked BAFTA for "seeing us." As she accepted the award, she pondered on her upbringing in West Midlands.
Along with her husband Sanjeev Bhaskar, she is well known for her appearances in Goodness Gracious Me and The Kumar's at No. 42.
