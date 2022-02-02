UPSC CSE 2022: Recruitment Notification Releasing Today For Civil Services Exam
The recruitment notification for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Civil Services Exam 2022, is scheduled to release on 2 February 2022. Candidates who are going to be appearing for the exam can visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and check the notification.
Candidates must note that the UPSC CSE 2022 Preliminary exam is set to be held on 5 June 2022.
This exam shall serve as a basis for the UPSC commission to fill vacancies at various central government departments via All India Services such as Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), etc.
Additionally, candidates must note that the last date to submit applications for UPSC CSE 2022 is 22 February 2022 at the official website of UPSC, upsconline.nic.in. Thus, all candidates are advised to apply as soon as possible to not miss the deadline.
UPSC CSE 2022: Exam pattern
The UPSC CSE 2022 exam is a competitive examination that will be completed in two stages.
Civil Services Preliminary Examination: This exam shall consist of objective type questions and will serve as a basis for candidates to qualify for the Main Examination. This shall be of a total of 400 marks.
Civil Services Main Examination: This exam will be a written exam followed by an interview (consisting of 275 marks). Once candidates pass this, they shall be selected for various services and posts.
Candidates must note that they will be given a total of six attempts to appear and qualify the UPSC CSE 2022 exam.
UPSC CSE Eligibility Criteria 2022
Educational Qualification:
Candidates applying need to be a graduate in any field.
Age Limit:
Candidates must be between 21 to 32 years of age.
Nationality:
For IAS, IFS, IPSC : Candidates applying must be citizens of India.
For other services, the requirements are as follows-
Candidates must be a citizen of India
or a subject of Nepal
or a subject of Bhutan
or a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before 1 January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India.
or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.
UPSC CSE 2022: Admit Card
The UPSC CSE 2022 admit card shall be declared online on the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in, three weeks before the commencement of the examination.
