UPSC CSE 2022: Recruitment Notification Releasing Today For Civil Services Exam

For IAS, IFS, IPSC : Candidates applying must be citizens of India.

For other services, the requirements are as follows-

Candidates must be a citizen of India

or a subject of Nepal

or a subject of Bhutan

or a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before 1 January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India.

or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.