Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: 835 Vacancies, Last Date Soon

The online application process for the Head Constable Posts in Delhi Police is about to end soon. The SSC (Staff Selection Commission) released the notification related to Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022 on their official website (ssc.nic.in) on 17 May 2022 to fill up 835 posts. The recruitment will be completed soon and the last date is 16 June 2022.

Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission (ssc.nic.in) or Delhi Police's website (delhipolice.gov.in) for the entire recruitment process.