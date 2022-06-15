Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: 835 Vacancies, Last Date Soon
Delhi Police Recruitment 2022 for Head Constable Jobs: check selection criteria, how to apply, and other details.
The online application process for the Head Constable Posts in Delhi Police is about to end soon. The SSC (Staff Selection Commission) released the notification related to Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022 on their official website (ssc.nic.in) on 17 May 2022 to fill up 835 posts. The recruitment will be completed soon and the last date is 16 June 2022.
Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission (ssc.nic.in) or Delhi Police's website (delhipolice.gov.in) for the entire recruitment process.
The last date for the applications of Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022 is arriving soon. No applications will be entertained thereafter.
Candidates will be selected through a four-round selection process. The recruitment drive is for 835 vacant posts for both males and females. The number of vacancies for males are 559, and the number of vacancies for females are 276.
Delhi Police Recruitment 2022, Head Constable Jobs: Selection Process
The selection process for Delhi Police Recruitment 2022 for the post of 835 Head Constable jobs will be completed in four rounds including computer-based test/examination (CBE), typing test, formatting test, and physical endurance & measurement test. The computer based written test will be held in only two languages (English and Hindi). Police verification and medical examination of candidates is also an important part of the overall selection process.
The application fee for male candidates is Rs 100, whereas female candidates, candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD, and ex-servicemen do not have to pay any application fee.
Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: How To Apply
Go to the official website of Staff Selection Commission (ssc.nic.in).
Click on the apply link and go to the registration section.
Register yourself by completing all the details like your name, parent's name, email ID, mobile number, and so on.
Verify the details by going through them carefully and complete the registration process.
Hit the 'submit' button and note down the registration ID for future references.
Delhi Police 2022 Recruitment, Head Constable Posts: Important Instructions
Applications for Head Constable jobs can be submitted through online mode only.
The result of the computer based examination will be declared by the commission and will be available on the SSC website.
Physical endurance and measurement test (PE&MT) will be conducted by Delhi Police at different centres in Delhi only. A link related to downloading of admit cards for PE&MT will be provided by SSC. Only shortlisted candidates are eligible .
The list of successful candidates in PE&MT will be available on the web tool and such candidates will have to appear in other skill tests.
Candidates claiming for SC, ST, PwD, and other categories should ensure that they are entitled to such reservation as per the eligibility criteria.
Candidates can rectify corrections in Delhi Police 2022 Recruitment application forms and online payments from 21 June to 25 June, 2022 only. After that the correction window will be closed and no further request shall be entertained.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.