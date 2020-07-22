UPSC Indian Economic Service Exam 2020 to be Held on 16-18 October
The commission states that the exam was rescheduled on a specific request by the Department of Economic Affairs.
The Union Public Service Commission on Wednesday, 22 July, announced that it will be conducting the Indian Economic Service exam for 2020 in October, revoking its earlier notice which stated that the exam will not be conducted. An official notification of the examination is likely to be issued on 11 August.
The latest notice by the commission states that the exam was rescheduled on a specific request by the Department of Economic Affairs and the exam will now be held on 16-18 October 2020.
The UPSC civil services preliminary examination 2020 will be now held on Sunday, 4 October, and the main exams will be held on 8 January 2021. The prelims examination was earlier scheduled for 31 May 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier on 4 May, the UPSC had announced that it has decided to postpone the civil services preliminary exam “until further notice”.
Personality Tests (Interviews) for the UPSC (IAS) Exam 2019 will also now be held from 20-30 July. Candidates are requested to visit the official website for further updates. These tests were scheduled between 23 March to 3 April 2020.
