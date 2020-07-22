UPSC Indian Economic Service Exam 2020 to be Held on 16-18 October

The UPSC civil services preliminary examination 2020 will be now held on Sunday, 4 October, and the main exams will be held on 8 January 2021. The prelims examination was earlier scheduled for 31 May 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier on 4 May, the UPSC had announced that it has decided to postpone the civil services preliminary exam “until further notice”.

Personality Tests (Interviews) for the UPSC (IAS) Exam 2019 will also now be held from 20-30 July. Candidates are requested to visit the official website for further updates. These tests were scheduled between 23 March to 3 April 2020.