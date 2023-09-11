The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially invited applications for the UPPSC recruitment 2023 to fill up staff nurse vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the staff nurse vacancies on the official website of the commission – uppsc.up.nic.in. One should note that the UPPSC recruitment 2023 registration has already begun on the website and they should fill out the form soon. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the recruitment process without registering themselves.
The UPPSC recruitment 2023 registration is taking place online for all interested candidates. You can go through the official notification on the website – uppsc.up.nic.in – to know the staff nurse vacancy details, eligibility, application fee, and other updates. It is important to know the details before applying for the recruitment process online. Candidates should stay informed about the announcements.
Interested candidates can download the UPPSC recruitment notification from the website if they want to take a proper look at the vacancy details. All applicants should fill out the form by the last date and keep a close eye on the site for the latest announcements.
UPPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Details
As per the latest official details available online, the UPPSC recruitment 2023 is being held to fill up 2240 staff nurse vacancies.
Out of this, 171 vacancies are for Staff Nurses (Male) and 2069 vacancies are for Staff Nurses (Female) in the Medical Education and Training Department UP.
Candidates applying for the recruitment drive should be between 21 to 40 years of age. To know more about the eligibility criteria, you must go through the details on the notification and stay informed. All the details are available online.
The UPPSC recruitment 2023 registration last date is 21 September. You will not be allowed to fill out the form after the mentioned deadline so be careful and follow the information.
UPPSC Recruitment 2023 Registration: Steps To Apply
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to complete the UPPSC recruitment 2023 registration:
Go to the official website – uppsc.up.nic.in.
Click on the link that states "UPPSC Recruitment 2023 Registration" on the home page.
Create your login details and fill out the recruitment form carefully.
Upload the scanned copies of the documents and pay the required fee.
Submit your form after verifying all the details.
Download the UPPSC recruitment form from the website.
