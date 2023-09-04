IGNOU TEE December 2023 Registration Begins At exam.ignou.ac.in; Steps to Apply

IGNOU TEE December 2023 registration for the term-end examination has begun at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). The students can fill up the application forms on the official website at exam.ignou.ac.in.

The application window will be open on September 30 till 6 PM. According to the university, the IGNOU TEE December 2023 exam will be conducted between 1 December 2023 to 6 January 2024.

The official notification reads, “The December, 2023 Term-end Examinations of the University is likely to commence from 01st December, 2023 and conclude on 06th January, 2024 (30 working days). Online link for submission of the examination form (TEE, PROJECTS SUBMISSION & PRACTICAL EXAMINATIONS) by the students for December-2023 Term-end Examination is now open along with the schedule and necessary instructions/guidelines thereof. The students may submit online examination form accordingly”.