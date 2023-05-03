UPPSC Lekhpal Result 2023 Declared: Know How to Download; Check the Cutoff Marks

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has officially announced the Lekhpal result 2023 for interested candidates who wanted to check their scores. It is important to note that the UPPSC Lekhpal result 2023 is declared recently on the official website. The website that concerned candidates must visit to download their respective results is upsssc.gov.in. One must download their result and go through the details mentioned on it properly. Candidates should also check the other important announcements on the site.
The ones who want to check and download the UPPSC Lekhpal result 2023 must keep their login details nearby. They have to go to the website - upsssc.gov.in and enter their registration details to view the scores. One can contact the commission in case of any queries or problems. Candidates should stay alert while downloading their Lekhpal results.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has activated the Lekhpal results link on its official website so that it is easier for concerned candidates to download them.
UPPSC Lekhpal Result 2023: Important Details
As per the latest details, approximately 27455 candidates have qualified for the UPPSC Lekhpal exam this year. It is important to note that the cutoff for the unreserved category is 75.755 percent.
The cutoff mark for the SC category is 73.75 percent and for the ST category, it is 66.50%. Candidates belonging to the OBC category should note that the cutoff mark is 75.75%.
For the EWS category, the cutoff mark is 75.75%. One should take note of the cutoff percentage for different categories and go through their scores to see if they have qualified for the exam. It is important to check the UPPSC Lekhpal result 2023 carefully.
To know more about the result and other details, candidates are requested to visit the official website - upsssc.gov.in.
UPPSC Lekhpal Result 2023: How to Download
Here are the steps you must follow to download the UPPSC Lekhpal result 2023 online:
Go to the official website - upsssc.gov.in.
Tap on the UPPSC Lekhpal result link on the homepage.
Enter your login credentials in the given space and click on submit.
The Lekhpal result will display on your screen once you provide your registration number.
Check your scores and other details properly.
Download the UPPSC Lekhpal result from the official website and take a printout of the same for future use.
(Written with inputs from Hindustan Times.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)