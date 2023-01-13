UPSSSC PET Result 2022 to be Released at upsssc.gov.in, Steps to Download Here

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will soon release UPSSSC PET Result 2022. After the declaration of the preliminary Eligibility Test result, the candidates will be able to check and download the result on the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

The revised answer key for the UPSSSC PET result was released on 10 January 2023. The provisional answer key was released on 13 December 2022 and the objection window was opened for candidates till 22 December 2022.

The examination was conducted on 15 and 16 October 2022 in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 10 AM to 12 noon and second shift was conducted from 3 PM to 5 PM. Approximately, 25 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

Follow the steps below to check and download the result.