UPSSSC PET Result 2022 to be Released at upsssc.gov.in, Steps to Download Here
The UPSSSC PET 2022 results were expected to be out by the second week of January 2023
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will soon release UPSSSC PET Result 2022. After the declaration of the preliminary Eligibility Test result, the candidates will be able to check and download the result on the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
The revised answer key for the UPSSSC PET result was released on 10 January 2023. The provisional answer key was released on 13 December 2022 and the objection window was opened for candidates till 22 December 2022.
The examination was conducted on 15 and 16 October 2022 in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 10 AM to 12 noon and second shift was conducted from 3 PM to 5 PM. Approximately, 25 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.
Follow the steps below to check and download the result.
The registration process for PET had begun on 28 June and concluded on 27 July 2022. The students must know that the Commission will deduct ¼ marks for each wrong answer in the answer sheet.
How to Download UPSSSC PET Result 2022?
Visit the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on PET result link available.
You will have to enter the login details and submit.
Your result will be displayed on your device.
You can check and download the result.
You can take a printout for further need.
For more updates, keep an eye on the official website.
