SSC MTS 2023: Application Ends on 17 February - Steps To Apply Here

SSC MTS 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is currently conducting the recruitment for the MTS (multi-tasking staff) non-technical and Havaldars. Eligible and interested candidates must note down that the application process is going to conclude soon.

The number of posts for MTS is 10880, and Havaldar in CBIC and CBN is 529. To apply for the SSC MTS Posts 2023, follow the below mentioned easy and simple steps.

According to official notification issued by the SSC, the last date to register for the SSC MTS recruitment 2023 is 17 February, 11 pm. Candidates who want to make any changes in their online applications must remember that the correction window will open on 23 February and close on 24 February 2023.

No candidate would be allowed to make any changes in the application form once the application window is closed.