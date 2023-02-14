SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2021 Shortlisted Candidates List Released; Check Details
SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2021: You can download the shortlisted candidates' list from ssc.nic.in on Tuesday.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has formally released the list of candidates shortlisted for document verification for the post of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2021. It is important to note that the SSC MTS, Havaldar exam 2021 list of shortlisted candidates is released on the official website. Candidates have to go to the website ssc.nic.in to check and download the list. They must check the list released recently carefully to know the candidates.
The SSC MTS, Havaldar exam 2021 list of shortlisted candidates link is activated recently on the official website – ssc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam were eagerly waiting to know which ones qualified for the document verification process. Now, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has finally revealed the list of interested candidates who want to know the details.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the list of shortlisted candidates on its official website so that it is easier to check and download. Candidates can go through the list from anywhere they want.
SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2021: Important Details
According to the latest official details available now, the Paper II (Descriptive Paper) of the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2021 was held by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on 6 November 2022.
The Physical Efficiency Test/Physical Standard Test (PET/PST) for the ranks of Havaldar was formally conducted from 14 November to 9 December 2022 for all candidates who registered for the same.
As per the latest details available after the announcement of the list, approximately 14039 candidates are shortlisted for the document verification for the posts of MTS.
A total of 12,185 candidates are shortlisted for the document verification for the posts of Havaldar. Candidates must check the official website to know all the latest details about the list.
SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2021 List: How to Download PDF
Here are the steps you should follow to check the list of shortlisted candidates for the SSC MTS, Havaldar exam 2021 online:
Go to the official website – ssc.nic.in
Click on the SSC MTS, Havaldar exam 2021 list of shortlisted candidates link on the home page
Tap on the result link for it to open on your screen
The result PDF will display on your device
Check the details on the result PDF carefully
Take a printout of the PDF to go through the list of shortlisted candidates carefully
Topics: SSC Havaldar SSC MTS Exam
