SSC GD Constable 2023 Scorecard to Be Declared Today: Know Latest Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is gearing up to officially release the marks of the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination (NCB) soon for interested candidates. As per the latest details available as of now, the SSC GD Constable 2023 scorecard is scheduled to be declared Thursday, 27 April 2023. One can find the SSC GD Constable scorecard on the official website – ssc.nic.in, once released.

It is important to note that the SSC GD marks were not announced along with the results so note the scorecards will be declared on Thursday. The SSC GD Constable 2023 scorecard will be released only for those candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates. One must keep checking ssc.nic.in for the updates.