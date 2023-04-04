SSC CGL 2023 Notification Out: Check Full Schedule and Important Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2023 notification on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

As per the notification, the SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 registration starts from 3 April and the last date to apply is 3 May, 11 pm.

Interested and eligible candidates who are want to apply for the SSC CGL 2023 Examination must go through the notification available on the aforementioned website to check all the important details like eligibility, application fee, examination date, and more.