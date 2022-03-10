SBI Recruitment 2022: Registrations Open Till 31 March, More Details Here

People who wish to join the banking sector have an opportunity to apply for the various posts under SBI. The State Bank of India has invited applications for the Special Cadre Officers' post through online mode.

The registration process for the post began on 4 March and it will end on 31 March. As per reports, 4 posts which are vacant will be filled in this recruitment drive.

Let's know more about the vacancy details, salary, eligibility criteria, etc.