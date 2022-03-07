Oil India Limited (OIL) Recruitment 2022: Apply for 55 vacancies
Know the important dates, available posts and steps to apply for the OIL recruitment process 2022
Oil India Limited (OIL) has opened applications for 55 vacancies in Grade C and Grade B posts. The candidates who are interested and eligible for applying can register themselves till 15 March 2022.
The candidates can apply on the official website at oilindia.com. Let's know more about the OIL recruitment 2022 below.
Oil India Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Opening of applications for the OIL recruitment posts- 21 February 2022
Last date of submitting the applications for OIL recruitment posts- 15 March 2022
Oil India Recruitment 2022: Application Fee
The application fee for the General/ OBC is Rs. 500 and there is no fee for the candidates from SC/ ST/ EWS/ PWBD/ Ex-servicemen.
Oil India Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
As per the official notifications, there are 55 vacancies. There are 50 vacancies for grade B posts and 5 vacancies for C Grade posts. The specific vacant posts are as follows:
Manager (ERP-HR): 1 Post
Superintending Engineer (Environment): 2 Posts
Senior Officer (Instrumentation): 6 Posts
Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology): 1 Post
Superintending Medical Officer (Paediatrics): 1 Post
Senior Medical Officer: 1 Post
Senior Security Officer: 1 Post
Senior Officer (Civil): 2 Posts
Senior Officer (Electrical): 8 Posts
Senior Officer (Mechanical): 20 Posts
Senior Officer (Public Affairs): 4 Posts
Senior Accounts Officer / Senior Internal Auditor: 5 Posts
Senior Officer (HR): 3 Posts
Oil India Recruitment 2022: Selection Process
The selected candidates will then be required to appear for the Computer-Based Test (CBT), Group discussion, Group task and Personal Interview.
Oil India Recruitment 2022: How to Apply
Visit the official website of OIL at www.oilindia.com
On the homepage, click on the 'Careers' tab.
Then click on the link that reads 'Apply Online'
Register yourself by filling in your credentials.
Fill in the application form by uploading the photograph and signature.
Pay the application fee and keep the hardcopy of the form for future use.
Visit the official website for further updates.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.