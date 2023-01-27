JAC Jharkhand Board 10, 12 Class Admit Card To Be Released Soon - Details Here
Jharkhand Board Admit Card 2023 for 10 and 12 class is expected to be out anytime soon. Read latest details below.
JAC Jharkhand Board Admit Card 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to release the JAC admit card 2023 anytime soon for classes 10 and 12 on the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
Once released, candidates would be able to download and check the hall Jharkhand Board Hall Ticket 2023 by following the below-mentioned steps.
The Jharkhand Board 10, 12 class exams will start from 14 March 2023. JAC 10th class exam will conclude on 3 April 2023 and JAC 12th class exam will end on 5 April 2023.
Steps To Download the JAC Jharkhand Board 10, 12 Class Admit Card
Visit the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, search and click on the direct link for downloading the Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th Class Admit Card 2023.
A login page will be displayed on the computer screen.
Enter the required login details and hit the submit option.
Your JAC Jharkhand Board Hall Ticket 2023 will appear on the screen.
Check the details mentioned in the hall ticket carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
JAC Jharkhand 10th class exam will be conducted from 9:45 am to 1:05 pm and JAC Jharkhand 12th class exam will be held from 2 pm to 5:20 pm.
It is mandatory for candidates to carry their admit cards to the examination centre. Without a hall ticket, no candidate will be allowed to sit in the examination hall.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
25 10% off
100 10% off
200 10% off
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.