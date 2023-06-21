RRB NTPC Results for Levels 2, 3, 5, and 6 Declared: Know How To Download Here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially declared the RRB NTPC results for levels 2, 3, 5, and 6 recently. Candidates who appeared for the examination on the scheduled dates can go through their respective RRB NTPC results 2023 on the official website. It is important to note that the website you must visit to check the scores is indianrailways.gov.in. You can also go through your scores on the regional websites of the RRB if you want.
RRB NTPC Results for Levels 2, 3, 5, and 6: Details
As per the latest official details available on the website, the RRB NTPC results for levels 2, 3, 5, and 6 are declared in a PDF format for candidates. The PDF contains the roll numbers of the selected candidates so it is important to go through them carefully.
All the shortlisted candidates can appear for the document verification process that will be held soon by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). The dates will be available on the website.
Candidates must also go through a medical examination after the document verification, as per the details.
It is important to note that the medical examination will be conducted for selected candidates only after the document verification process is successfully completed.
RRB NTPC Results for Levels 2, 3, 5, and 6: How To Download
Here are the steps you must follow to check and download the RRB NTPC results for levels 2, 3, 5, and 6 online:
Go to the website – indianrailways.gov.in – or to the regional websites of RRB.
Select the RRB (NTPC) Level 6,5,3,2 result link activated on the home page.
The result will appear in a PDF form on your screen.
You should search for your roll number on the PDF to see if you have qualified for the exam.
Download the result PDF to take a proper look at the selected candidates.
