RRB NTPC Level 2 Result and Cut-off Released: Check rrbcdg.gov.in; Know Details

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially declared the result and cut-off for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) 2019 level 2. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date can download the RRB NTPC level 2 result from the official website. The website that one should visit to check and download the result is rrbcdg.gov.in. Along with the RRB NTPC level 2 result, one should also check the cut-off marks and know the latest important announcements.

