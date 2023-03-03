RRB NTPC Level 2 Result and Cut-off Released: Check rrbcdg.gov.in; Know Details
RRB NTPC Level 2 Result: You can download the result PDF and check the cut-off on rrbcdg.gov.in today.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially declared the result and cut-off for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) 2019 level 2. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date can download the RRB NTPC level 2 result from the official website. The website that one should visit to check and download the result is rrbcdg.gov.in. Along with the RRB NTPC level 2 result, one should also check the cut-off marks and know the latest important announcements.
The recruitment board updates all the latest details and announces important information on its official website so that it is easier for the candidates to access. The ones who had appeared for the NTPC level 2 exam must take note of the latest announcements.
RRB NTPC Level 2 Result: Important Details
According to the latest official details available as of now, approximately 463 candidates have been shortlisted for the next process, which is document verification.
It is important to go through the RRB NTPC level 2 result carefully to see if you are among the shortlisted candidates. These candidates have to appear for the document verification process on time if they want to get recruited.
One should know that the RRB NTPC level 2 document verification for shortlisted candidates will begin soon.
Candidates who have been selected for the verification process will receive an e-mail and SMS to download their e-call letter from the official website of RRB.
All candidates are advised to stay alert and keep a close eye on the announcements regarding the document verification dates.
RRB NTPC Level 2 Result: How To Download PDF
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the RRB NTPC level 2 result online:
Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) – rrbcdg.gov.in
On the home page, find the link that states "list of candidates provisionally shortlisted for pay level-2 NTPC posts". If you want to check the cut-off marks, click on the link that states "cut-off marks for shortlisting"
A PDF file will appear on your screen when you click on the result link
Check the details on the result and download it from the official site
