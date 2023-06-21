SSC LDC 2017 Final Result Declared At ssc.nic.in; Steps To Download Here

ADVERTISEMENT
Check the website and steps to download the SSC LDC final result 2017 that was released yesterday

Shivangani Singh
Published
Jobs
1 min read
Staff Selection Commission, SSC released the final results of the Lower Division Clerk Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2017 (SSC LDC 2017) yesterday, 20 June 2023. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment process can check their selection status and download the result at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC LDC 2017 exam was held for group C staff in Central Secretariat Clerical Service, Armed Forces Headquarters Clerical Service, Indian Foreign Service (IFS) (B), Central Passport Organization under Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Railways (Railway Board), Department of Legal Affairs (DoLA) and O/o Registrar General of India under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The result of SSC LDC paper II was announced on 27 September 2022 and on the basis of performance in papers 1 and 2, a total of 40 candidates were recommended for appointment in the Central Secretariat Clerical Service.

How to Download SSC LDC Result 2017?

  1. Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

  2. On the homepage, click on 'Results'

  3. Then go to "Departmental Exams'

  4. Click on the link for Lower Division Clerk Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2017 Result

  5. The result PDF will be displayed on the screen

  6. Check for your name in the list and download the result

  7. Take a printout of the result for future reference

Topics:  SSC   SSC LDC Result 

