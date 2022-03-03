NTPC ET Recruitment 2022: 60 Executive Trainee Posts Available, Details Here

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) is holding a recruitment drive to fill vacancies in the post of 'executive trainee'. There are 60 vacancies in the Finance and Human Resource Field.

The application form for the NTPC ET post will be available from 7 March 2022 at careers.ntpc.co.in; the link will be open till 21 March 2022.

Let's look at the details of the NTPC ET Recruitment 2022 – important dates, eligibility criteria, reservation, terms and conditions, etc.