NTPC ET Recruitment 2022: 60 Executive Trainee Posts Available, Details Here
The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) is holding a recruitment drive to fill vacancies in the post of 'executive trainee'. There are 60 vacancies in the Finance and Human Resource Field.
The application form for the NTPC ET post will be available from 7 March 2022 at careers.ntpc.co.in; the link will be open till 21 March 2022.
Let's look at the details of the NTPC ET Recruitment 2022 – important dates, eligibility criteria, reservation, terms and conditions, etc.
NTPC ET Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
First day of application submission: 7 March 2022
Last day of application submission: 21 March 2022
NTPC ET Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
ET Finance (CA/ CMA): 20 vacancies
ET Finance (MBA Finance): 10 vacancies
ET HR: 30 vacancies
NTPC ET Recruitment 2022: Salary for Trainee Executives
The salary for candidates selected for the NTPC ET post will be in the range of Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000.
NTPC ET Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification
Candidates who wish to apply for the NTPC ET recruitment process should have a degree in CA/CMA for ET Finance or an MBA degree in Finance.
NTPC ET Recruitment 2022: Age Limit
Candidates who wish to apply for the NTPC ET recruitment process must not be older than 29 years as on the last day of application submission.
NTPC ET Recruitment 2022: How To Apply
Visit the official website of the NTPC at www.ntpc.co.in.
Go to the homepage and click on the 'Careers' page.
A window will pop up; fill in the details in the application form.
Upload all the required documents.
Then submit the application form.
You can take a printout of the application form for future use.
