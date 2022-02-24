BSNL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Diploma Apprentice Post Online
Diploma Apprentice Post online application ends on 9 March 2022.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is inviting online applications for the post of Diploma Apprentice under apprenticeship training under the Apprentices Act 1961 from Wednesday, 23 February 2022.
Candidates need to keep in mind that the duration of the Apprenticeship training is of one year.
The certificate and document verification is scheduled to take place on 15 March 2022. The selection list is expected to be declared on 21 March 2022.
All the interested and eligible candidates can apply through BOAT's online portal the BSNL Business Areas. The last date for online application is 9 March 2022.
Candidates who apply on or before 9 March will be considered for the job selection process for the post of Diploma Apprentice.
BSNL has set certain educational qualifications for the applicants. The ones who have completed their Diploma or equivalent in Engineering or Technology Streams are eligible to apply for BSNL Recruitment 2022 Diploma Apprentice Post.
The applicants need to keep in mind that they have to finish the application process on or before the last date, which is 9 March 2022.
BSNL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply for Diploma Apprentice Post
The BSNL Recruitment 2022 job notification has all the details regarding the application procedure.
Eligible and interested candidates need to apply online through BOAT's Portal: portal.mhrdnats.gov.in. Candidates can check the BSNL Recruitment 2022 job notification before starting the application process.
The notification has all the details regarding the job vacancies, eligibility and stipend.
As per the notification, around 24 Diploma Apprentice posts are vacant. Eligible candidates who finish the application process on time can participate in the job selection process.
BSNL Recruitment 2022: Diploma Apprentice Post Eligibility Criteria
The applicants need to have a Diploma degree or equivalent in Engineering or Technology streams.
The maximum age limit of the candidate should be 25 years or less.
There are five years of upper age relaxation for Scheduled Caste and three years for Other Backward Classes.
Interested applicants who find themselves eligible according to the mentioned criteria can apply for the Diploma Apprentice post online.
BSNL Recruitment 2022: Diploma Apprentice Post Stipend
As per the notification released by BSNL for the post of Diploma Apprentice, the monthly stipend for the people selected for the job is Rs 8,000.
Applicants can check the online notification on the official website portal.mhrdnats.gov.in to know more about the salary and eligibility.
After reading the notification properly and checking the details, candidates who are interested can apply for the post.
(Written with inputs from India.com.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.