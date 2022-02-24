ADVERTISEMENT

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Notification Out: Apply Online for 42 Vacancies

The last date to apply for Bank of Baroda recruitment is 15 March.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Apply for&nbsp;Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 on&nbsp;bankofbaroda.in. Image used for representative purposes.&nbsp;</p></div>
Bank of Baroda has released the notification for recruitment for various positions on regular/contractual basis for Fraud Risk & Risk Management Departments of the bank.

Registration for the same commenced from Wednesday, 23 February 2022. Interested candidates can fill the application form for recruitment in Bank of Baroda on the official website of the bank: bankofbaroda.in.

Last date to apply for Bank of Baroda recruitment is 15 March 2022.
Vacancy Details

A total of 42 vacancies are to be filled through this Bank of Baroda recruitment drive.

Head/Deputy Head Vacancy

  • Large Corporate Credit Risk Management: 01 post

  • Project Finance – Infrastructure & ESG: 01 post

  • MSME Credit Risk Management: 01 post

  • Retail Credit Risk Management: 01 post

  • Enterprise and Operational Risk Management: 01 post

  • Fraud Incidence and Root Cause Analysis: 01 post

  • Portfolio Monitoring & Quality Control: 01 post

  • Bank, NBFC and FI Sector Credit Risk Management: 01 post

  • Rural & Agriculture Loans Credit Risk Management: 01 post

  • Model Development and Analytics: 01 post

  • Credit Rating Analysis: 01 post

Senior Manager Vacancy

  • Large Corporate Credit Risk Management: 03 posts

  • Bank, NBFC, and FI Sector Credit Risk Management: 03 posts

  • Project Finance – Infrastructure & ESG: 02 posts

  • MSME Credit Risk Management: 02 posts

  • Retail Credit Risk Management: 01 post

  • Rural & Agriculture Loans Credit Risk Management: 01 post

  • Enterprise and Operational Risk Management: 07 posts

  • Model Development and Analytics: 04 posts

  • Portfolio Monitoring & Quality Control: 02 posts

  • Fraud Incidence and Root Cause Analysis: 02 posts

Manager Vacancy

  • Risk Analyst: 03 posts

  • Fraud Risk Analyst: 01 post

For salary and other details about Bank of Baroda recruitment, check the official website of the bank.

