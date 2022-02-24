Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Notification Out: Apply Online for 42 Vacancies
The last date to apply for Bank of Baroda recruitment is 15 March.
Bank of Baroda has released the notification for recruitment for various positions on regular/contractual basis for Fraud Risk & Risk Management Departments of the bank.
Registration for the same commenced from Wednesday, 23 February 2022. Interested candidates can fill the application form for recruitment in Bank of Baroda on the official website of the bank: bankofbaroda.in.
Vacancy Details
A total of 42 vacancies are to be filled through this Bank of Baroda recruitment drive.
Head/Deputy Head Vacancy
Large Corporate Credit Risk Management: 01 post
Project Finance – Infrastructure & ESG: 01 post
MSME Credit Risk Management: 01 post
Retail Credit Risk Management: 01 post
Enterprise and Operational Risk Management: 01 post
Fraud Incidence and Root Cause Analysis: 01 post
Portfolio Monitoring & Quality Control: 01 post
Bank, NBFC and FI Sector Credit Risk Management: 01 post
Rural & Agriculture Loans Credit Risk Management: 01 post
Model Development and Analytics: 01 post
Credit Rating Analysis: 01 post
Senior Manager Vacancy
Large Corporate Credit Risk Management: 03 posts
Bank, NBFC, and FI Sector Credit Risk Management: 03 posts
Project Finance – Infrastructure & ESG: 02 posts
MSME Credit Risk Management: 02 posts
Retail Credit Risk Management: 01 post
Rural & Agriculture Loans Credit Risk Management: 01 post
Enterprise and Operational Risk Management: 07 posts
Model Development and Analytics: 04 posts
Portfolio Monitoring & Quality Control: 02 posts
Fraud Incidence and Root Cause Analysis: 02 posts
Manager Vacancy
Risk Analyst: 03 posts
Fraud Risk Analyst: 01 post
For salary and other details about Bank of Baroda recruitment, check the official website of the bank.
