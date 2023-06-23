BCCI Invites Applications to Fill Vacant Spot in Men’s Selection Committee

The BCCI said the qualification and experience criteria for applicants is they must have played at least seven Tests or 30 first-class matches, or 10 ODI and 20 first-class matches. The applicant should have retired from the game at least five years ago and has not already served for five years as a member in any of the BCCI's cricket committees.

The board also listed the key job duties and responsibilities for the applicant: Select the best possible team in a fair and transparent manner, plan and prepare a strong bench strength for the senior men's national team, and attend team meetings as and when required.

It added that the applicant will be needed to travel to watch domestic and international matches, as well as prepare and provide evaluation reports of the respective team performances to the apex council of BCCI on a quarterly basis.