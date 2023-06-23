MP Police Constable Vacancy 2023 for 7090 Posts: Eligibility, Last Date & More

The MPESB (Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board) has started the online application process for MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the MP Police Constable Bharti 2023 posts must visit the official website, esb.mp.gov.in.
The MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 notification has been released for 7090 posts. The vacancy has been allotted among the three divisions of Constable General Duty. According to the official notification released by MPESB, the direct recruitment will be done for 3851 posts.
Let us read about the MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 eligibility, last date, application process, and other details below.
MP Police Constable Vacancy 2023: Last Date To Apply
The last date to apply for MP Constable vacancy is 10 July 2023.
MP Police Constable Vacancy 2023: Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility criteria for MP Police Constable Posts varies among different posts. The eligibility for MP GD constable posts is 10th pass while as the candidates applying for MP Radio Operator Posts must be at least 12th pass. Also, there is some relaxation for reserved categories in terms of eligibility. For detailed information, check the MP Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification.
How To Apply for MP Police Constable Posts 2023?
Go to the official website, esb.mp.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage register as a new candidate if applying for the first time.
Go to the direct link for MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023.
A login page will open.
Enter the login details and hit the submit option.
An application form will show up on the screen.
Enter all the details mentioned in the application form.
Upload the required documents.
Pay the application fee.
Submit the application form.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
