MP Police Constable Vacancy 2023 for 7090 Posts: Eligibility, Last Date & More

The MPESB (Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board) has started the online application process for MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the MP Police Constable Bharti 2023 posts must visit the official website, esb.mp.gov.in.

The MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 notification has been released for 7090 posts. The vacancy has been allotted among the three divisions of Constable General Duty. According to the official notification released by MPESB, the direct recruitment will be done for 3851 posts.

Let us read about the MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 eligibility, last date, application process, and other details below.