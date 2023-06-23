TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling Schedule Out: Know How to Download; Important Dates

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has officially released the TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling schedule recently for all interested candidates. As per the schedule, it is important to note that the registrations for the M.P.C stream admissions will start on 26 June. Candidates are requested to check the complete TS EAMCET schedule on the official website of TS EAMCET - tseamcet.nic.in. It has all the latest details and announcements from the council for you to note down.
You can download a copy of the TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling schedule from the official website - tseamcet.nic.in. Concerned candidates who want to register for the counselling process should know the important dates and latest details from the council. It is important to stay updated so you can complete the necessary steps for the counselling process on time.
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will announce important details on its official website so that it is easier for concerned candidates to go through them. You will find the latest notifications and the counselling schedule in one place.
TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling: Dates Here
As per the latest official details mentioned on the TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling schedule, the last date to apply for the first phase of counselling is 5 July. One must carefully fill out the form by the last date.
The certificate verification for candidates who have already booked their slots will take place from 28 June to 6 July, according to the dates on the TS EAMCET schedule. Students should appear for the certificate verification along with the correct documents.
Candidates should note that the provisional allotment of seats can be reviewed on or before 12 July.
They must pay their tuition fees and self-report via the official website from 12 July to 19 July. One can pay the tuition fee online by the last date.
TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling Schedule: Steps to Download
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling schedule online:
Go to the official website of the council - tseamcet.nic.in.
Tap on the active link that states "TS EAMCET 2023 Schedule Press Note" on the homepage.
Once you click on the link, a new page will open on your device and you can go through the important dates.
Click on the download option and save a copy for your reference.
