JKSSB Admit Card 2023: Draftsman Exam Admit Cards Declared; Latest Details Here

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has officially declared the admit cards for the Draftsman (Civil) written examination that will take place soon. You can download the JKSSB admit card Draftsman Civil 2023 from the official website – jkssb.nic.in. Candidates appearing for the JKSSB 2023 Draftsman written exam can go through the latest announcements on the website carefully. It is important to know the updates and announcements from the selection board regarding the exam.
The JKSSB admit card Draftsman Civil 2023 is released on the official website, making it easier for candidates to download it. You must keep your registration details ready before downloading the JKSSB admit card 2023 for the Draftsman (Civil) exam. Candidates appearing for the recruitment exam should know the dates and details. You can check the official notification on the site.
In case you cannot check or download the admit card from the official website, you can contact the officials by sending an email to helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com. Make sure to check the details on the JKSSB admit card carefully.
JKSSB Draftsman (Civil) Exam 2023: Details
According to the latest details mentioned on the schedule, the JKSSB Draftsman (Civil) exam 2023 is set to take place on 24 September. Registered candidates should sit for the exam on the scheduled date if they want to be selected.
You can download your JKSSB admit card 2023 by providing your registered E-mail ID and Date of Birth in the given space. Verify the details properly and then submit them to access the admit card.
You must download the JKSSB admit card before the exam date. Applicants will not be allowed to appear for the exam without the hall ticket.
Check the personal details and exam time on the admit card after downloading it online. You should stay alert to know everything about the exam.
JKSSB Admit Card 2023: Steps To Download
Let's take a look at the simple steps you should follow to download the JKSSB admit card 2023 for the Draftsman (Civil) exam:
Visit the official website – jkssb.nic.in.
Click on the link that states "JKSSB Admit Card 2023 for Draftsman (Civil) exam" on the home page.
Provide your login credentials in the given space and tap on submit.
Your admit card will appear on the screen.
Go through the details and download it from the site.
