ISRO Recruitment 2020: 55 Vacancies With Pay Scale Upto Rs 2 Lakh
According to the ISRO recruitment cell, the pay scale for the posts is up to Rs 2,08,700 per month.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday, 12 October, released applications to fill 55 vacancies for posts of Scientist, Engineer, Technical Assistant and Technician in Space Application Centre (SAC) Ahmedabad.
ISRO Recruitment 2020: Details of Vacancies
Scientist/Engineer: There are 21 vacancies for Scientist/Engineer posts for which candidates with a PhD in fields related to Electronics, MSc in Physics, ME or MTech in Computer Science, Electronics, Mechanical Engineering, Structural Engineering and Electrical Engineering and related fields are eligible to apply.
Technical Assistant: There are six vacancies for the post of Technical Assistant. Candidates with a first-class diploma in engineering from a recognised Institution, Board or University in Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering and Electrical Engineering are eligible to apply.
Technician ‘B’: There are 28 vacancies for the post of Technician ‘B’, for which candidates with a Matric (SSC/SSLC/10th Class) as well as ITI, NTC or NAC in Fitter, Machinist, Electronics, Information Technology, Plumber, Carpenter, Electrician, Mechanical, and Chemical trades are eligible to apply.
How to Apply For ISRO Recruitment 2020
- Visit the official website of SAC – sac.gov.in
- Click on the ‘Recruitment’ link given on the homepage
- You will be redirected to a new page
- Click on ‘Apply Online’ link given beside the post you wish to apply for
- Click on ‘Submit’ and pay the application fee.
