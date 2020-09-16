Bank of India Recruitment 2020: 214 Vacancies, Check Eligibility

Bank of India (BoI) on Tuesday, 15 September, invited application for 214 vacancies across different posts. The deadline for submitting application process is 30 September.

Eligible candidates can apply directly on the BoI website bankofindia.co.in.

Applicants are selected through online followed by group discussion and/or personal interviews. The exam consists of 125 questions each from English language, professional knowledge and general awareness. Candidates will be awarded one mark for each correct answer and a negative 0.25 mark for each incorrect answer.