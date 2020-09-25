BSUSC Announces 4,638 Assistant Professor Vacancies, Check Details

Bihar State University Service Commission (BSUSC) on Wednesday, 23 September, announced 3,638 vacancies for the posts of Assistant Professors. Eligible candidates can apply for the post online on the official BSUSC website: bsusc.bihar.gov.in

The deadline to apply for the posts is 2 November, till 5 PM. Students can also apply by post. The hard copy of the application should reach the BSUSC officer by 24 November 2020 by registered post.

Minimum qualifications for any of the posts include holding a masters degree with at least 55 percent marks in a relevant subject and UGC NET qualification.