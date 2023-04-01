IBPS Clerk Result 2023 and Provisional Allotment List Released at ibps.in
Candidates who appeared for the IBPS Clerk exam 2023 can check result and allotment list at ibps.in
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS has released the IBPS Clerk Result 2023 along with the provisional allotment list. The provisional allotment list is the reserved list and it has been released on the official website. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the result on the website of IBPS at ibps.in.
IBPS Clerk Result 2023 provisional allotment list has been released and the direct for that will be available on the official website as well.
The list will be on the official website from 31 March to 30 April 2023. The provisional allotment list has been released based on merit-cum-preference considering the various guidelines issued by government of India.
How to Check IBPS Clerk Result 2023?
Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.
On the homepage, click on IBPS Clerk Result 2023 provisional allotment list.
You will have to enter your credentials and click on submit.
The list will be displayed on the screen.
You can check the details carefully and download the page.
Make sure to take a printout for future use.
As per the official notice, the entire provisional allotment process will be conducted under the CRP Clerks XI for the vacancies 2022-23. For latest details, candidates can check the official site of IBPS.
