IBPS Clerk Result 2023 and Provisional Allotment List Released at ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS has released the IBPS Clerk Result 2023 along with the provisional allotment list. The provisional allotment list is the reserved list and it has been released on the official website. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the result on the website of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk Result 2023 provisional allotment list has been released and the direct for that will be available on the official website as well.

The list will be on the official website from 31 March to 30 April 2023. The provisional allotment list has been released based on merit-cum-preference considering the various guidelines issued by government of India.