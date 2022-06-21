Agnipath Scheme: ‘Guarantee’ Jobs for Agniveers After Service, Says Haryana CM
Manohar Lal Khattar said that Agniveers would be absorbed in the state's Group C services and in the police force.
Amid pan-India protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Tuesday, 21 June, that his government will give "guaranteed" employment to 'Agniveers' after their four year stint in the armed forces.
He said that the Agnipath recruits would be absorbed in the state's Group C services and in the police force.
Addressing a state-level International Yoga Day function at Bhiwani, Khattar said:
"I announce that anyone (the Agniveers) who wants to join Haryana government services, they will be given a guaranteed job, no one will go without a job. We take guarantee for this."
He had earlier taken to Twitter to declare his recruitment plans.
Meanwhile, the Army issued a notification for induction of soldiers to the scheme on Monday, 20 June, after Lt General Anil Puri, additional secretary of the department of military affairs announced on Sunday that there would be no rollback of the Agnipath scheme.
Amid the continuing protests and the Bharat Bandh, nearly 600 trains were cancelled on Monday.
The Centre had last Tuesday unveiled the Agnipath scheme under which youths between 17.5 and 21 years will be inducted in the three services for a four-year tenure. Twenty-five percent of the recruits will be retained for regular service.
Karnataka Home Minister & Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Promised Jobs As Well
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has said that the Karnataka government will induct 'Agniveers' into state police after completion of their service in the Agnipath scheme, news agency ANI reported, quoting the minister.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also said that public sector undertakings (PSUs) under the housing and petroleum ministries are looking at ways to hire 'Agniveers' after their four-year service in the armed forces.
10% Reservation in CAPFs, Assam Rifles, Defence Ministry
Amid criticism for the scheme's short-term employment of youths, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday, 18 June, announced 10 percent reservation for ‘Agniveers’ in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles.
It also declared a three-year age relaxation beyond the upper age limit for recruitment in the two forces.
Soon after this, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved 10 percent reservation in the defence ministry too.
On Thursday, it relaxed the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment this year.
Anand Mahindra, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw & N Chandrashekharan Express Support
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Monday, 20 June, said that the Mahindra Group will recruit "trained, capable" Agniveers.
After his tweet, business magnates including Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran also expressed similar intentions, lending support to the widely-contended scheme.
Widespread Protests Against Agnipath
The new scheme was projected by the government as a major overhaul of the decades-old selection process to enhance the youthful profile of the three services.
The announcement of the new scheme came in the backdrop of recruitments into the military remaining stalled for over two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(With inputs from PTI.)
