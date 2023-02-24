DRDO Recruitment 2023: Know Vacancy Details, How To Apply, and Eligibility Here
DRDO Recruitment 2023: The registration process is being conducted to fill up 18 vacancies, know the details.
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Centre for Air Borne System, DRDO-CABS has officially invited applications to fill up JRF posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of DRDO to participate in the DRDO Recruitment 2023. The website that interested candidates must visit to register for the process is drdo.gov.in. One must know the latest announcements and stay updated with the details mentioned on the site. It is important to stay alert.
The DRDO Recruitment 2023 is being conducted to fill up 18 posts in the organisation. To know more about the vacancy details, application process, and other updates, one must visit the website – drdo.gov.in. It is important to note that the application process is taking place online only. The Defence Research and Development Organisation will announce all the important details.
Applicants registering for the recruitment process should keep a close eye on the official website. They should keep checking the website for all the latest details after completing the registration process on time.
DRDO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Let's take a look at the DRDO Recruitment 2023 vacancy details here that is announced by the organisation recently for interested candidates:
Aeronautical Engineering vacancy: 1 post
Computer Science and Engineering vacancy: 10 posts
Electronics and Communication Engineering vacancy: 7 posts
Candidates can apply for any of the posts after going through the details on the website. They are advised to apply on time and pay the required application fee to be considered for the recruitment process.
DRDO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who have secured first division in BE/BTech with authentic GATE score or ME/MTech in the same field, both at the graduate and post-graduate levels can apply for the DRDO Recruitment.
The organisation will only accept the GATE score of 2021 and the GATE score of 2022. The age limit and other details are mentioned on the official notification so candidates can check them before applying.
DRDO Recruitment 2023 Registration: How to Apply
Here are the easy steps you must follow to complete the DRDO Recruitment 2023 registration online:
Visit the official website – drdo.gov.in
Click on the link that states DRDO Recruitment 2023 registration on the home page
Register yourself and enter the login details to access the application form
Fill out the DRDO recruitment application form carefully and upload scanned documents
Pay the required application fee online
Click on submit to complete the registration
Download a copy of the form for future use
