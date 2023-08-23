The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2024 registration process will start online tomorrow, Thursday, 24 August 2023. All interested candidates can complete the GATE 2024 registration on the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in. It is important to note that the application link will be activated on the website on 24 August. One can go through all the important details about the exam online. The exam date, time, and other details are stated on the site for interested students.
All interested candidates should note that the GATE 2024 registration will take place online only. You have to visit the website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in and fill out the application form carefully. Please verify all the details before you submit the form to avoid any confusion later on. It is important to know the GATE exam dates and important announcements.
One must know the GATE 2024 exam date and time so they can appear for the exam on the correct date. You should also keep a close eye on the website after completing the registration process.
GATE 2024: Important Details
As per the official details mentioned on the schedule, the GATE 2024 registration process will take place from 24 August to 29 September 2023. The application portal will be closed after the deadline.
It is also important to note that the aptitude test will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will take place from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift will happen from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates registering for the exam should know the time.
Candidates will be allowed to make changes to their GATE application forms from 7 November to 11 November 2023.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 3, 4, 10 and 11 February 2024. One should note the dates and appear for the test on time.
GATE 2024 Registration: How to Apply
Let's take a look at the easy steps you should follow to complete the GATE 2024 registration online:
Visit the website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in.
Tap on the link that states GATE 2024 Registration on the homepage.
Register yourself and remember the login details.
Fill out the registration form online, save it, and go to the next step.
Upload the asked documents and pay the fee.
Click on submit to finish the registration process.
Download the GATE application form.
