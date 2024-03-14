BPSC TRE 3.0 Exam on 16 March Postponed, Know 15 March Recruitment Exam Details

The Bihar Public Service Commission has officially postponed the BPSC TRE 3.0 exam which was scheduled to be conducted on 16 March 2024. One should note that the commission has announced a revised schedule for the School Teacher Written Competitive examination. Earlier, the BPSC TRE 3.0 exam was set to be held on 15 March and 16 March. The exam on 15 March, will be conducted as per the schedule. The revised schedule is available on the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.
According to the details mentioned on the official notice, the BPSC TRE 3.0 exam on 16 March, is formally postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. Candidates preparing to appear for the Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2024 must take a look at the notice on the website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. One should note the exam dates and timings carefully to avoid confusion.
Interested candidates are requested to go through the latest details about the Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2024 drive. All the important updates are stated online, making it easier for candidates to check them.
Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2024: BPSC TRE 3.0 Exam Details
The BPSC TRE 3.0 exam scheduled to be conducted on 15 March, will be held in two shifts, as per the latest details. The Bihar Public Service Commission has not announced any changes in the timings.
As per the latest details, the examination on 15 March, is divided into two shifts. The first shift will be from 9:30 am to 12 pm and the second shift will be from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Please remember the timings properly if you are appearing for the exam.
The admit cards for the exam have been released on 7 March and candidates can download them.
As of now, it is confirmed that the Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2024 exam on 16 March, is postponed and you must keep a close eye on the website to know the revised date.
The registration process for the BPSC TRE 3.0 exam began on 10 February. It officially ended on 26 February, for everyone.
The recruitment drive is being held to fill up 87774 posts of School Teachers. The ones who applied for the exam are requested to stay alert and note the latest announcements.
BPSC TRE 3.0 Exam Postponed Notification: How To Check
Let's read the steps to check the BPSC TRE 3.0 exam postponement notification here:
Check bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Click on the option "BPSC TRE 3.0 Exam on 16 March Postponed" on the homepage.
The notification will open on your device.
Check the announcement carefully.
