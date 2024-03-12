Bihar Board Exam 2024: Bihar Board 10th Answer Key Declared; Latest Details Here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially released the answer keys for the Class 10 or Matric final exam. Concerned students can download the Bihar Board 10th answer key 2024 from the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The ones who appeared for the Bihar Board exam 2024 for Class 10 were patiently waiting to download the answer key. Now, they must visit the website and check the details mentioned on the answer key carefully before downloading it.

One should note that the Bihar Board 10th answer key 2024 is declared for the objective-type questions. In all theory subjects of the Bihar Board exam for Class 10, 50 percent of the total questions were objective-type. You can go through the latest announcements on the website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Concerned candidates must stay alert and take note of the latest details.