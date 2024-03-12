Bihar Board Exam 2024: Bihar Board 10th Answer Key Declared; Latest Details Here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially released the answer keys for the Class 10 or Matric final exam. Concerned students can download the Bihar Board 10th answer key 2024 from the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The ones who appeared for the Bihar Board exam 2024 for Class 10 were patiently waiting to download the answer key. Now, they must visit the website and check the details mentioned on the answer key carefully before downloading it.
One should note that the Bihar Board 10th answer key 2024 is declared for the objective-type questions. In all theory subjects of the Bihar Board exam for Class 10, 50 percent of the total questions were objective-type. You can go through the latest announcements on the website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Concerned candidates must stay alert and take note of the latest details.
Students preparing to download the answer key must keep their login credentials handy before visiting the website. You will not be allowed to check the Bihar Board 10th answer key without providing the login details.
Bihar Board 10th Answer Key 2024: Objection Deadline
According to the latest official details stated online, the Bihar Board 10th answer key 2024 is provisional. Candidates can raise objections, if there are any, against the answer key till a certain date.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced that the last date to raise objections against the Class 10 provisional answer key is 14 March, till 5 pm. Students can raise objections on or before the deadline.
The review board will not consider any objection submitted after the deadline so make sure to raise them on time. Students must check the provisional answer key soon by providing the details.
One should note that the link to raise objections is also stated on the website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in under the option "Register objection regarding answer key Matric exam 2024".
Bihar Board 10th Answer Key 2024: Steps To Download
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to check and download the Bihar Board 10th answer key 2024 online:
Browse through the latest notifications on the website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Tap on the option that states "Bihar Board 10th Answer Key 2024" on the homepage.
Key in the required credentials, verify, and go to the next step.
The Bihar Board exam answer key will display on your screen.
Check the details on the key and download it.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)