JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Release Date Soon: Exam Begins Tomorrow - Details Here

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Day 2 Admit Card 2023 is likely to be released today, 23 January 2023.

Saima Andrabi
Education
JEE Main Session 1 Admit Card Release Date Soon: NTA (National Testing Agency) is expected to release the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card for Day 2 Exam anytime today, 23 January 2023 on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates must note down that this year NTA didn't release the admit cards of all exam days together. Instead, the hall tickets for first days of JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exam were released on 21 January and are available on the aforementioned website.

JEE Main 2023 Session Day 2 Exam Admit Card is likely to be out today. To download and check the hall tickets, candidates must follow the below mentioned steps.

JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2023 will start from tomorrow, 24 January 2023. The examination will be held in two shifts - morning and evening. The morning shift will be from 9 am to 12 pm and the evening shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam will be conducted in a computer based test (CBT) mode.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1: Examination Dates

JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam will be conducted for paper 1 (BE/BTech) on 24, 25, 29, 30, and 31 January, and 1 February 2023. These exams will be held in two shifts. On January 28, the BArch/BPlanning paper will be held in one shift.

Steps To Download and Check the JEE Main Session1 Day 2 Admit Card 2023

  • Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, go to the latest notifications.

  • Search and click on the direct link for downloading the JEE Main 2023 Day 2 Admit Card 2023.

  • A login page will show up on the screen.

  • Enter the login details carefully.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Download, save, and print the hall ticket for future reference.

