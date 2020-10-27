Sunil Gavaskar Calls for Transparency Regarding Rohit’s Injury

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has called for transparency regarding Rohit Sharma's fitness after the star opener, who has not been named in any of the three Indian squads for the Australia tour, was pictured training with his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians.

On Monday evening, BCCI named the Indian squads for three T20Is, three ODIs and four Tests against Australia in which it left out Rohit who has missed the last two IPL matches due to a hamstring injury.