Steyn, Bhajji, Jadhav: Players Unlikely to Feature in IPL Again

International stars who might still be automatic picks in other domestic T20 leagues such as Australia's Big Bash League or the Pakistan Super League often don't make it in the IPL, which is a testament to the quality of the tournament and the players involved in it.

When you think of players who might never don an IPL jersey again, the first name that comes to mind is of legendary Australian all-rounder Shane Watson. Watson is a two-time MVP winner and teams would have given their arm to have him in the squad in his pomp.

However, with diminishing returns, the Aussie announced his IPL retirement after CSK's last group match. Perhaps, to evade the ignominy of making this very list.

Then, there are players like Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Varun Aaron and Mohit Sharma who are in the last leg of their respective careers. We may not see them in the IPL again or at best, they have one more year left in the tank.

Below, we look at names, which are unlikely to feature in the IPL in the future: