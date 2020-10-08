Jadhav Fails to Score, Twitter Reacts to CSK’s Weak Middle-Order
According to the netizens, Jadhav’s strike rate of less than 100 is not helping an already wobbly CSK middle-order.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have lost four games now out of the six they have played in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). After the comprehensive win by 10 wickets against the Kings XI Punjab, CSK were back on track with their openers scoring the runs.
However, after losing Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson in the 13th and 14th over of their innings against the Kolkata Knight Riders, it was the responsibility of the middle-order again for it to win the game for the team. But, with an increasing run-rate and some good bowling from KKR bowlers, the CSK batsmen couldn’t score the required runs.
Kedar Jadhav, who came into bat after the fall of skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wicket, couldn’t get going from the get-go when the team needed 39 runs off the remaining 21 balls. Even though Ravindra Jadeja scored some quick runs at the end, it was too late for their side and Jadhav ended up scoring just 7 runs off the 12 balls he faced, with 8 dot balls.
CSK have batted second in all their six matches and have been able to chase only twice, in both of which Faf du Plessis had a major role to play, with individual brilliance from Ambati Rayudu in the first (against Mumbai Indians) and Shane Watson in the second (against Kings XI Punjab). In the other four, where top-order failed and middle-order had to do the heavy lifting, CSK haven’t been able to pull off the chases they are known for.
Kedar Jadhav’s performances especially have come under the scanner as he hasn’t been able to play with freedom and according to the netizens, his innings with strike rates less than 100 are increasing pressure on the other batsmen in the line-up.
In the four matches, he has got a chance to bat, he has scored 58 runs with scores of 22 (16), 26 (21), 3 (10) and 7* (12) with a strike rate of 98.3.
Here are some of the reactions from the fans and experts on Jadhav and the CSK’s middle-order, which has failed to get their team over the line:
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.