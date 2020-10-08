Jadhav Fails to Score, Twitter Reacts to CSK’s Weak Middle-Order

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have lost four games now out of the six they have played in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). After the comprehensive win by 10 wickets against the Kings XI Punjab, CSK were back on track with their openers scoring the runs.

However, after losing Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson in the 13th and 14th over of their innings against the Kolkata Knight Riders, it was the responsibility of the middle-order again for it to win the game for the team. But, with an increasing run-rate and some good bowling from KKR bowlers, the CSK batsmen couldn’t score the required runs.