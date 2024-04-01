MI vs RR Live Streaming IPL 2024: Know When & Where To Watch the Match Live

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 Match: Mumbai Indians led by Hardik Pandya will play today's match at their home ground, Wankhede stadium in Mumbai where they will lock horns against unbeaten Rajasthan Royals on Monday, 1 April 2024.

Sanju Samson-led by Rajasthan Royals have impressed the fans with their game till now. They have played two matches till now and won both of them. They are on the third position with 4 points. Mumbai Indians have failed to win a single game in the tournament . They are on the 10th position with 2 losses and 0 points. Let's have a look at the live streaming details of the MI vs RR IPL 2024 match today.