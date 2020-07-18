Chartered Planes, Hotel Selection: IPL Teams Begin Preps for UAE

Another franchise official though begged to differ and said that they are still looking at first-class travel if flights start operating as the franchise isn't looking at any grouping in India and want the assembling to happen directly in the UAE.

"To be honest, if you ask me, we as a franchise are looking at first-class travel for our players as that means better distancing. The sole reason is that we might not be assembling in India and be directly heading to UAE from each of our homes after doing necessary COVID-19-related tests. So, in such a scenario, you cannot expect the owners to pay for 8-10 chartered trips. But yes, if normal flights don't start operating then it is a different scenario," the official said.

But all franchises are on the same plane when it comes to having foreign players head straight to UAE rather than first assemble in India, undergo quarantine formalities in this country and then follow the same in UAE.

"We have been having our calls and discussions on how we are all planning the logistics and stuff and I can assure you almost all of us are of the opinion that foreign players will meet the teams directly in UAE as that makes more sense. Imagine someone first coming to India, spending 10-14 days in quarantine over here and then again heading to UAE and going through their quarantine process. The foreigners are likely to join in directly unless some franchises change any plan in the eleventh hour," the official said.