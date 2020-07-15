Think IPL Will Happen But Domestic Cricket Important Too: Uthappa

Returning to Match Fitness

While the talks of the return of cricket are still on, players across the country have started training only a few weeks back after their respective states lifted the lockdowns due to coronavirus.

Cooped up in their homes for almost three months, their bodies will need to return to match-fitness slowly but the process that they need to follow, and the timespans each player needs, will be different, based on their skill sets.

“I think it depends from skill to skill of each player,” explains Robin.

“For a batsman it may take somewhere between three weeks to a month, maybe five weeks. A fast bowler will take much longer because the pressure a pacer puts their body through, is a whole lot more than a batsman or a spinner. So a fast bowler will take at least six to nine weeks to be completely match-ready because it’s a very, very demanding skill,” he said.

A part-time wicket-keeper himself, Robin adds that fast bowlers and wicket-keepers in this regard have a “very unthankful skills.”

“Wicket-keepers will take five to six weeks as they have to focus on two skills – batting and wicket-keeping. Practising for a four-day match or a Test match, it will be very different. If they have to squat 90 overs in a day, they have to squat a minimum of 560-580 times so to build your body to that level, will take a little bit of time,” he adds.