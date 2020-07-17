IPL in UAE, Domestic Players Discussed in BCCI’s Apex Council Meet

The BCCI’s Apex Council meeting on Friday made one big decision, according to reports, that to most likely move the Indian Premier League out of India this year.

According to India Today, the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI are looking at having the IPL in the UAE this year, keeping in mind the growing number of coronavirus cases in India.

The IPL was originally scheduled to start in the last week of March but was suspended due to the nation-wide lockdown. Since then, due to the rapid spread of the virus in the country, the board has not been able to zero-in on a concrete plan for the T20 tournament.