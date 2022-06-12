IPL Media Rights Auction: Per Match Value Crosses Rs 100 Crore on Day 1

The Indian Premier League's media rights auction witnessed a robust bidding for TV and Digital rights of the Indian sub-continent with the valuation of per match of the cash-rich league being earmarked at more than a whopping Rs 100 crore.

With the bidding going into the second day, the cumulative valuation of the media rights could well touch a staggering Rs 50,000 crore mark, which will be one of the biggest in terms of global rights across any sport.

Four out of the seven players in the fray –Viacom18, Disney-Star, Sony and Zee– were involved in a near seven hour slugfest that remained inconclusive with Package A (India TV Rights) and Package B (India Digital Rights) cumulatively fetching upwards of Rs 42,000 crore (5.37 billion USD approximately), and still counting.