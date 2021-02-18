2021 IPL Auction: RCB’s Affinity For Big Buys Hampers Balance

Jamieson - A Bit Too Much for Unproven Credentials



Their other massive buy is Kiwi all-rounder Kyle Jamieson who made his international debut only in February 2020 but has already taken the world by storm. There is little doubt that in his short international career, Jamieson has already proven himself as an all-rounder of pedigree in red-ball cricket.

The case in T20 cricket though is a lot different. In domestic T20 matches, he has scored 190 runs from 38 games at an average of 27.14 and a strike rate of 138.68. The lanky bowler has also picked up 54 wickets at 20.59 and an economy of a tick under eight. Good numbers, but nothing extraordinary.

In T20Is, he is yet to score a run and has picked up three wickets from four matches. While Jamieson may have looked impressive in the T20 Internationals against West Indies and Pakistan, it is worth noting that all his four T20 Internationals have been in the conditions of New Zealand which suit his style of play - to hold the ball on a particular patch and allow the conditions to do the rest. For a player without a single international match outside New Zealand, extravagantly spending INR 15 crore is not the wisest decision, surely.

To add to that, RCB already have Josh Philippe, AB de Villiers, Daniel Sams, Daniel Christian and Kane Richardson in their squad and it would be tough to fit in Jamieson and Maxwell at all times.

Value for Money Indian Buys



Srikar Bharat and Mohammed Azharuddeen are the two wicket-keeper batsmen that the team has roped in, both at a reasonable price of INR 20.00 lakh. RCB also successfully bid for three Indian batsmen of proven credentials - Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar and Sachin Baby - each at INR 20.00 lakh.

All said and done, RCB have managed to rope in some impressive Indian talent. Despite that, the franchise's affinity for million-dollar buys might cost them big time, yet again.



Probable starting XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel/Pavan Deshpande, Kyle Jamieson/Daniel Sams/Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzuvender Chahal