K Gowtham Becomes IPL’s Most Expensive Uncapped Player

After being released by Punjab Kings after the 2020 season, Gowtham entered the auction with a base price of Rs 20 lakh and Kolkata Knight Riders immediately expressed their interest by registering the first bid but had to eventually pull out after Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings took the bid price past 8 crore.

Eventually, it was MS Dhoni’s CSK who bagged him for Rs 9.25 crore.